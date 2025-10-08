100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 501 : Paolo

I met Paolo in Nottingham today, he was sat on a bench outside the barbers he works at.



I introduced myself and asked if I could take some photos of him.



“Yes of course, where do you want me?”



“You will be OK on the bench as there is some lovely light here”



“I’m Phil” I bump fists



“Paolo”



“Are you Italian?”



“Yes”



“Where in Italy are you from?”



“Sicily, my accent may throw you though, it’s South African, I was brought up in Johannesburg, I spent 14 years there”



“How long have you been barbering?”



“About 15 years, I been in Nottingham for 5 years”



“Do you like the city?”



“Yes, it’s a nice little city”



Phil thinks to himself, I consider Nottingham big, but I suppose it will seem small to Johannesburg.



“How shall I pose? Look away?”



Paolo looks away and then I ask him to look to camera.



As I’m speaking to Paolo, he takes his glasses off and tells me he cannot hear me properly as he’s playing music through his glasses.



“Playing music, Smart Glasses?”



“Yes they are Ray-Bans, I can listen to music , take photos with them”



“Do you need them to see too?”



“Yes the are proper glasses”



I’ve since done a google on the glasses, they are pretty incredible, you can ask them to identify the building you are looking at, translate any text you are looking at. I like tech stuff and was very impressed with what I saw on google!



“Where are you going to post the photos to?”



“Instagram” (we exchange details) and Paolo tells me he recognises my last stranger, Jo, the lady with the Galgo dog



“Can I have a look at the photos on your camera?”



I show Paolo the photos



“They are good, very good, you know what you are doing”



I thank Paolo for his kind words.



We bump fists again and I thank Paolo for the photos

