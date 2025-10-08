Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 501 : Paolo by phil_howcroft
Photo 3585

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 501 : Paolo

I met Paolo in Nottingham today, he was sat on a bench outside the barbers he works at.

I introduced myself and asked if I could take some photos of him.

“Yes of course, where do you want me?”

“You will be OK on the bench as there is some lovely light here”

“I’m Phil” I bump fists

“Paolo”

“Are you Italian?”

“Yes”

“Where in Italy are you from?”

“Sicily, my accent may throw you though, it’s South African, I was brought up in Johannesburg, I spent 14 years there”

“How long have you been barbering?”

“About 15 years, I been in Nottingham for 5 years”

“Do you like the city?”

“Yes, it’s a nice little city”

Phil thinks to himself, I consider Nottingham big, but I suppose it will seem small to Johannesburg.

“How shall I pose? Look away?”

Paolo looks away and then I ask him to look to camera.

As I’m speaking to Paolo, he takes his glasses off and tells me he cannot hear me properly as he’s playing music through his glasses.

“Playing music, Smart Glasses?”

“Yes they are Ray-Bans, I can listen to music , take photos with them”

“Do you need them to see too?”

“Yes the are proper glasses”

I’ve since done a google on the glasses, they are pretty incredible, you can ask them to identify the building you are looking at, translate any text you are looking at. I like tech stuff and was very impressed with what I saw on google!

“Where are you going to post the photos to?”

“Instagram” (we exchange details) and Paolo tells me he recognises my last stranger, Jo, the lady with the Galgo dog

“Can I have a look at the photos on your camera?”

I show Paolo the photos

“They are good, very good, you know what you are doing”

I thank Paolo for his kind words.

We bump fists again and I thank Paolo for the photos
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
982% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great portrait of this cool dude! Going to check out these glasses!
October 8th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli they are incredible glasses Zilli and yes a cool dude for sure
October 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
He looks like a very nice young man. Great portrait!
October 8th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds like a great encounter & a great portrait. Those glasses sound amazing!
October 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact