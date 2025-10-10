Sign up
Previous
Photo 3586
A week of culture
We've had a week of culture in the Howcroft house.
Jane and I have been to three lunchtime concerts, all free to the public.
Monday : We went to Nottingham University, to listen to the student Blowsoc society perform a concert of flutes and clarinets
Wednesday : We went to Nottingham Trent University lunchtime concert, it was a bit early in the academic year for students to perform, so we listened to a professional string quintet playing Schubert
Friday : Southwell Minster, State Chamber in the Archbishops's Palace (see photo) . A concert featuring singers, choirs and instrumentalists playing sacred and secular music
The Friday concert being very high brow for me and Jane
All free to the public
10th October 2025
10th Oct 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Tags
music
,
choir
,
minster
,
southwell
