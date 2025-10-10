A week of culture

We've had a week of culture in the Howcroft house.



Jane and I have been to three lunchtime concerts, all free to the public.



Monday : We went to Nottingham University, to listen to the student Blowsoc society perform a concert of flutes and clarinets



Wednesday : We went to Nottingham Trent University lunchtime concert, it was a bit early in the academic year for students to perform, so we listened to a professional string quintet playing Schubert



Friday : Southwell Minster, State Chamber in the Archbishops's Palace (see photo) . A concert featuring singers, choirs and instrumentalists playing sacred and secular music



The Friday concert being very high brow for me and Jane



All free to the public



