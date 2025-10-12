Sign up
Photo 3587
Misty Morning
A misty morning at St. Mary's Recreation Park , Arnold .
A lone dog walker on the field , lost in the mist , photographer by another dog walker with his mobile phone . I wasn't lost in the mist as it's a regular dog walking route for me and Elsie
First appearance of her whippet dog coat today
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Tags
park
,
fog
,
moody
,
monochrome
,
must
,
bnw
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
atmospheric
Zilli~
ace
Nice one, Phil!
October 12th, 2025
