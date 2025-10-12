Previous
Misty Morning by phil_howcroft
Photo 3587

Misty Morning

A misty morning at St. Mary's Recreation Park , Arnold .

A lone dog walker on the field , lost in the mist , photographer by another dog walker with his mobile phone . I wasn't lost in the mist as it's a regular dog walking route for me and Elsie

First appearance of her whippet dog coat today

12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
Zilli~ ace
Nice one, Phil!
October 12th, 2025  
