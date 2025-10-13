Sign up
Previous
Photo 3588
Lunchtime concert again
We've continued our week of concerts (we did a big band , Jazz, on Saturday too) with another trip to Nottingham University.
The ensemble played a great mix of pop, jazz , soul and classics
13th October 2025
13th Oct 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3718
photos
126
followers
102
following
983% complete
View this month »
3581
3582
3583
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
13th October 2025 1:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Sounds like a wonderful week. Good shot!
October 13th, 2025
