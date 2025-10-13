Previous
Lunchtime concert again by phil_howcroft
Photo 3588

We've continued our week of concerts (we did a big band , Jazz, on Saturday too) with another trip to Nottingham University.

The ensemble played a great mix of pop, jazz , soul and classics

13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Suzanne ace
Sounds like a wonderful week. Good shot!
October 13th, 2025  
