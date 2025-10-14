Previous
Nottingham Debenhams by phil_howcroft
Nottingham Debenhams

This once one the main entrance to Debenhams department store, Nottingham.

The store shut in May 2021, when Debenhams went into liquidation. The building, a Grade II listed landmark remains empty and is falling into a poor state of repair.

FYI : A Grade II listed building is a building of special architectural or historic interest that is protected by law from demolition, extension, or significant alteration without special permission.

Looks good (if that's the right word) when viewed on black with an extra click
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely timed shot. Such a shame no one has taken responsibility for the building.
October 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous street scene in b&w!
October 14th, 2025  
