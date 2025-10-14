Sign up
Previous
Photo 3589
Nottingham Debenhams
This once one the main entrance to Debenhams department store, Nottingham.
The store shut in May 2021, when Debenhams went into liquidation. The building, a Grade II listed landmark remains empty and is falling into a poor state of repair.
FYI : A Grade II listed building is a building of special architectural or historic interest that is protected by law from demolition, extension, or significant alteration without special permission.
Looks good (if that's the right word) when viewed on black with an extra click
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
8th October 2025 3:35pm
black and white
mono
monochrome
nottingham
debenhams
streetie
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely timed shot. Such a shame no one has taken responsibility for the building.
October 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous street scene in b&w!
October 14th, 2025
