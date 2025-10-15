Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 502 : Tony and his Shih Tzu’s by phil_howcroft
This is Tony, who I met outside “Blend”, in Sneinton Avenues, possibly one of the coolest coffee houses in Nottingham. It’s dog friendly and Tony, together with his wife / partner (I never got to asking the relationship) were about to go into Blend with their FIVE dogs !

I asked for a photo and Tony agreed straight away. The first few shots were with Tony with four dogs and then the fifth dog made an appearance from his buggy. The buggy / pram you see on the left hand side of the frame was his method of transport.

I asked what kind of dogs they were. Tony told me they were all rescued from a breeding farm, some were Shih Tzu’s, some were a cross Shih Tzu’s and the grey one from the buggy was a Lhasa Apso. I could be wrong though as the dogs were lively and I was concentrting on taking their photo.

Tony told me they had a friend, who was a professional photographer and they struggled to get photos with all dogs looking in the same direction. I only had 2 minutes, I think I did OK with the 4 dog photo, less so with the 5 dog photo.

Anyway, thanks for the photos Tony, I hope you enjoyed your visit to Blend
Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
LOVE!!! ❤️ 🐾 I am a Shih Tzu lover!!
October 16th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Something quite different in terms of your strangers' project Phil. I think you did a great job with the dogs!
October 16th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fantastic photo, you certainly made Tony happy… lovely
The dogs are divine…
October 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wow, they behaved for you, Phil!
October 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
You know what they say - never work with children or animals 🤣
I think you did pretty well, they are nearly all looking at you.
Shots like this of one human & dogs on numerous leads always remind of Miss Lovelace from Trumpton - showing my age now !
October 16th, 2025  
