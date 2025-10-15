100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 502 : Tony and his Shih Tzu’s

This is Tony, who I met outside “Blend”, in Sneinton Avenues, possibly one of the coolest coffee houses in Nottingham. It’s dog friendly and Tony, together with his wife / partner (I never got to asking the relationship) were about to go into Blend with their FIVE dogs !



I asked for a photo and Tony agreed straight away. The first few shots were with Tony with four dogs and then the fifth dog made an appearance from his buggy. The buggy / pram you see on the left hand side of the frame was his method of transport.



I asked what kind of dogs they were. Tony told me they were all rescued from a breeding farm, some were Shih Tzu’s, some were a cross Shih Tzu’s and the grey one from the buggy was a Lhasa Apso. I could be wrong though as the dogs were lively and I was concentrting on taking their photo.



Tony told me they had a friend, who was a professional photographer and they struggled to get photos with all dogs looking in the same direction. I only had 2 minutes, I think I did OK with the 4 dog photo, less so with the 5 dog photo.



Anyway, thanks for the photos Tony, I hope you enjoyed your visit to Blend