Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3591
Willow the Photographer
It was an inset day today at Willow's Nursery (that's a teacher training day, the school is closed for pupils).
So rather than the drop off / pick up's we had Willow all day.
We had some great fun and in the afternoon I got my camera out when we were all in the garden, to take some photos of Willow.
"Can I take some photos Papa?"
"Be very careful with the camera Willow"
So I hand her my top of the range Sony and tell her to keep the strap on her neck.
I show her how to take a photo... "Press this button and look through the viewfinder" !!!
"Be Careful"
So she takes some photos... some of me, some of Jane, some of Jane, Elsie and myself !!!
She seemed very at home
One of her photos is in my "extras album"
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-10-17
17th October 2025
17th Oct 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3722
photos
126
followers
102
following
983% complete
View this month »
3584
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
Latest from all albums
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
102
3591
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
365
Taken
17th October 2025 8:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photographer
,
granddaughter
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, this is gorgeous., and I love your stepped garden in the background.
October 17th, 2025
Dianne
ace
How cool is that! Lucky kid having you there to teach her about photography.
October 17th, 2025
Philippa R
awww what a lovely little lady! Was your heart pounding in case she dropped the camera???
October 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely budding photographer!
October 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close