Willow the Photographer

It was an inset day today at Willow's Nursery (that's a teacher training day, the school is closed for pupils).So rather than the drop off / pick up's we had Willow all day.We had some great fun and in the afternoon I got my camera out when we were all in the garden, to take some photos of Willow."Can I take some photos Papa?""Be very careful with the camera Willow"So I hand her my top of the range Sony and tell her to keep the strap on her neck.I show her how to take a photo... "Press this button and look through the viewfinder" !!!"Be Careful"So she takes some photos... some of me, some of Jane, some of Jane, Elsie and myself !!!She seemed very at homeOne of her photos is in my "extras album"