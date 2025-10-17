Previous
Willow the Photographer by phil_howcroft
Photo 3591

Willow the Photographer

It was an inset day today at Willow's Nursery (that's a teacher training day, the school is closed for pupils).

So rather than the drop off / pick up's we had Willow all day.

We had some great fun and in the afternoon I got my camera out when we were all in the garden, to take some photos of Willow.

"Can I take some photos Papa?"

"Be very careful with the camera Willow"

So I hand her my top of the range Sony and tell her to keep the strap on her neck.

I show her how to take a photo... "Press this button and look through the viewfinder" !!!

"Be Careful"

So she takes some photos... some of me, some of Jane, some of Jane, Elsie and myself !!!

She seemed very at home

One of her photos is in my "extras album"

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-10-17


17th October 2025 17th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
983% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Wow, this is gorgeous., and I love your stepped garden in the background.
October 17th, 2025  
Dianne ace
How cool is that! Lucky kid having you there to teach her about photography.
October 17th, 2025  
Philippa R
awww what a lovely little lady! Was your heart pounding in case she dropped the camera???
October 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely budding photographer!
October 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact