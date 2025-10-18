100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 503 : LIATA

After I’d photographed Tony and his dogs (my previous stranger) outside the “Blend” coffee house, I turned and walked towards the outside seating area. Sat drinking a coffee was Emily Catherine, who was stranger 109, back in October 2017.



“Are you Emily, I photographed you several years ago for my strangers project?”



“I am indeed Phil, how are you?”



“I’m fine, I am still photographing strangers, I just photographed Tony and his dogs”



“Yes I saw and heard you, how’s your whippet?”



I was surprised Emily knew about Elsie, but she told me she still follows me on social media and recognises many of my strangers.



At that point LIATA joined her at the table, she introduces me to him.



“This is Phil Howcroft, he photographs just about everyone in Nottingham”



We shake hands and LIATA shows a lot of interest in my project, so I show him my Instagram feed.



“You could be one of my strangers, is that OK?”



LIATA agrees and asks me where to stand. I take him to a nice wall for some head shots and then suggest we use the wide space of the Sneinton Market Avenues for a full length portrait.



During our shoot I learn that LIATA is a music producer and has a studio in the LaceMarket / Hockley. I told him I knew there was a recording studio near the Adams Building as I did a photoshoot for singer Ashley Song at the start of the year and he mentioned the stusio as we walked by it. LIATA told me he’d just produced Ashley’s latest song.



I asked if he had produced any famous artists or bands. He told me it was a common question he gets asked and did I know much about rap music. I laughed and told him it was a genre that had sort of passed me by, I did say my grandchildren liked KPop Demon Hunters, I am not sure why I told him that, perhaps it was to show him I had knowledge of the latest youth culture trend



I did some more shots in a connecting tunnel between the avenues and the shoot was over. LIATA really liked the full length photos stood in the Avenues.



As we exchanged Insta details, I did offer to collaborate with any of his artists, telling him I never charge a fee for photos, it was just a hobby and I loved to photograph people.



I did ask about his name, LIATA, “Love Is All There Is”, is his preferred name to his actual name of Lee.



LIATA was drinking a green drink from “Blend”.



As we parted I said “Enjoy your green drink” and also thanked Emily for the introduction.

