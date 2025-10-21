Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3595
Stickers No. 1 : Restricted
I'm starting a new mini project, "Stickers", also known as "slaps" (the sound they make when you stick them on your object of choice.
There are loads of them in and around Nottingham City Centre.
It's not an original idea, I read about a photographer in the "Left Lion" magazine who photographs Stickers.
This is my first submission, seen on a Parking sign.
What do you think about it as an idea for a project ?
21st October 2025
21st Oct 25
11
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3726
photos
126
followers
102
following
984% complete
View this month »
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
Latest from all albums
3589
3590
102
3591
3592
3593
3594
3595
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
11
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
21st October 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stickers
,
nottingham
,
slaps
Annie D
ace
I think it's a great idea 😊
October 21st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@annied
thanks Annie , so do I , I pretty easy one to do too !!!
October 21st, 2025
Christopher Cox
ace
Great idea. Plenty of material, and probably fun colours and images. Hope you have fun!
October 21st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@christophercox
thanks Christopher , many have QR codes , the one here links to a techno DJ company
October 21st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sorry Phil - I am not attracted to this !!
October 21st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
I think this could be really interesting! I like the colours here.
October 21st, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Great project - will look good all in one collage at the end
October 21st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beryl
it's ok beryl , it's part of city life / culture , I photograph the city
October 21st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@rensala
thanks beryl , I don't know how long I will run with it , I think it will be easy to fill a days gap on my project with some stickers / slaps !
October 21st, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@ljmanning
thanks Laura , I've walked by many lampposts , signs and walls with stickers and ignored them , but stopping by and getting a photo seems a good idea
October 21st, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
I never heard them called slaps so add that to my things I learned today. Not something I’ve noticed here but that doesn’t mean they aren’t here. Now I’ll be looking. It could be interesting.
October 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close