Stickers No. 1 : Restricted

I'm starting a new mini project, "Stickers", also known as "slaps" (the sound they make when you stick them on your object of choice.

There are loads of them in and around Nottingham City Centre.

It's not an original idea, I read about a photographer in the "Left Lion" magazine who photographs Stickers.

This is my first submission, seen on a Parking sign.

What do you think about it as an idea for a project ?

21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

Annie D ace
I think it's a great idea 😊
October 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@annied thanks Annie , so do I , I pretty easy one to do too !!!
October 21st, 2025  
Christopher Cox ace
Great idea. Plenty of material, and probably fun colours and images. Hope you have fun!
October 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@christophercox thanks Christopher , many have QR codes , the one here links to a techno DJ company
October 21st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sorry Phil - I am not attracted to this !!
October 21st, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
I think this could be really interesting! I like the colours here.
October 21st, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Great project - will look good all in one collage at the end
October 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@beryl it's ok beryl , it's part of city life / culture , I photograph the city
October 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@rensala thanks beryl , I don't know how long I will run with it , I think it will be easy to fill a days gap on my project with some stickers / slaps !
October 21st, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ljmanning thanks Laura , I've walked by many lampposts , signs and walls with stickers and ignored them , but stopping by and getting a photo seems a good idea
October 21st, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
I never heard them called slaps so add that to my things I learned today. Not something I’ve noticed here but that doesn’t mean they aren’t here. Now I’ll be looking. It could be interesting.
October 21st, 2025  
