Stickers No. 1 : Restricted

I'm starting a new mini project, "Stickers", also known as "slaps" (the sound they make when you stick them on your object of choice.



There are loads of them in and around Nottingham City Centre.



It's not an original idea, I read about a photographer in the "Left Lion" magazine who photographs Stickers.



This is my first submission, seen on a Parking sign.



What do you think about it as an idea for a project ?



