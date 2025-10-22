100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 504 : Ruth

I was on top of the steps near Nottingham Contemporary, photographing the walkway underneath the tram lines. The light was really good, low afternoon sun creating some great light. As I was clicking away I was joined by Ruth and her mobile phone, who was taking pictures of the same area.



“The light is really lovely underneath the walkway” I said.



“It looks great, I’d forgot about this area”



“Are you a photographer?” I ask



“No, I just love taking photos with my phone, it’s really easy with a phone, they take great photos, it much more difficult taking photos with a camera like yours”



I smile and then tell Ruth I’m an amateur photographer who photographs people I meet on the street and ask her if I can take her photo.



Ruth agrees and I look around for a suitable location.



“The light is really nice in this area, shall we move over towards the steps, you could lean on the lamp post”



“Leaning on a lamp post” Ruth smiles



“There’s a bit of soft direct sunlight on your face, are you OK with that?”



“Yes, it’s OK”



As we chat I learn that Ruth is retired, she worked in Hair and Beauty and still works part time from home. She finds her bus pass quite liberating, being able to get out and about. She’d just met up with a friend who is visiting from Australia and they’d had some lunch together. I told her my wife and I are retired and we look after our grandchildren 3 days a week and love doing it.



Ruth told me she was going to volunteer at QMC (a big hospital in Nottingham). She was going to volunteer as a patient for trainee doctors. She will be role playing a patient and the doctors have to diagnose the “problem” she has. I thought it was a great idea, Ruth told me they get a small fee for the role playing.



That was it, I showed Ruth the photos on the back of the camera and she loved them.



Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Ruth, it was nice to meet you and have a chat.