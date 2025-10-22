Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 504 : Ruth

I was on top of the steps near Nottingham Contemporary, photographing the walkway underneath the tram lines. The light was really good, low afternoon sun creating some great light. As I was clicking away I was joined by Ruth and her mobile phone, who was taking pictures of the same area.

“The light is really lovely underneath the walkway” I said.

“It looks great, I’d forgot about this area”

“Are you a photographer?” I ask

“No, I just love taking photos with my phone, it’s really easy with a phone, they take great photos, it much more difficult taking photos with a camera like yours”

I smile and then tell Ruth I’m an amateur photographer who photographs people I meet on the street and ask her if I can take her photo.

Ruth agrees and I look around for a suitable location.

“The light is really nice in this area, shall we move over towards the steps, you could lean on the lamp post”

“Leaning on a lamp post” Ruth smiles

“There’s a bit of soft direct sunlight on your face, are you OK with that?”

“Yes, it’s OK”

As we chat I learn that Ruth is retired, she worked in Hair and Beauty and still works part time from home. She finds her bus pass quite liberating, being able to get out and about. She’d just met up with a friend who is visiting from Australia and they’d had some lunch together. I told her my wife and I are retired and we look after our grandchildren 3 days a week and love doing it.

Ruth told me she was going to volunteer at QMC (a big hospital in Nottingham). She was going to volunteer as a patient for trainee doctors. She will be role playing a patient and the doctors have to diagnose the “problem” she has. I thought it was a great idea, Ruth told me they get a small fee for the role playing.

That was it, I showed Ruth the photos on the back of the camera and she loved them.

Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Ruth, it was nice to meet you and have a chat.
Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Pat Knowles ace
Ruth looks a very happy lady….such a big smile. Good find to photo this natural lovely busy lady.
October 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@happypat thank you Pat, that's very kind of you , I'm proud of my strangers project as I think I reflect the whole of the community we live in
October 22nd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great personality shot!
October 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 thanks Suzanne , I think so too
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
A very lovely smile for your stranger capture!
October 22nd, 2025  
Lesley ace
What a lovely story and portrait. You’re so good at this, Phil.
October 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 awww thanks lesley , I really enjoy meeting people and taking their photo , I'm always a bit nervous asking for a photo , but once I get a "yes" I become relaxed 📷
October 22nd, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@marlboromaam cheers mags , it is indeed
October 22nd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A lovely lady and story well done Phil
October 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
She has a lovely, warm face and that light is perfect. She seems to really like dragonflies!
October 22nd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great personality with a warm and friendly smile . A lovely narrative and informal portrait
October 22nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
What a lovely stranger!
October 22nd, 2025  
