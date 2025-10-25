100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 505 : Robbie, Ollie and Matthew

I went to Bolton today to watch the Wanderers play host to table topping Cardiff City. Prior to the match as I made my way around the stadium to meet my friend Alan, I was stopped by three young men, who asked if I would take their photo outside the main entrance to the stadium, with one of their mobile phones.



They all had Scottish accents, so I asked them where they were from. They were all from Falkirk and were 1st year students at Scottish Universities. They were also Supporters of Falkirk Football Club.



I also asked why they were at the Toughsheet Community Stadium. They told me they were on a weekend trip to Manchester and saw that that tickets were available for the match (North Stand Upper Tier).



At that point, having took their photo on an iPhone , I asked if I could take their photo for my strangers project. I took my Sony RX100VII out of my back pack and quickly took some photos.



Ollie and Matthew are Business Studies students and Robbie is Media Studies. We tried to exchange Instagram accounts but the mobile signal around the stadium is really poor.



As for the game, it probably wasn’t the best for a neutral supporter, as the game didn’t produce many clear cut chances, as both teams defended well. Bolton pushed for a winner late on in the game as tiredness took it’s toll on Cardiff. The roof almost came off the stadium as Bolton’s young wing wizard Amario Cozier-Duberry scored a beautiful last kick of the match winner !!! There were 22,587 supporters today, which is brilliant for level 3 football. I hope Robbie, Ollie and Matthew stayed until the end and enjoyed being “We are Bolton” for the day.



Thank you for letting me take your photos today, I hope your weekend in the North West was good, best wishes for your Uni’ courses.