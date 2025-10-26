Previous
Underneath The Tramlines by phil_howcroft
Underneath The Tramlines

The big Pillars are supporting a tram bridge connecting Nottingham's Lace Market to Nottingham Railway Station.

The area to the right is a crowd funded skateboard area and basket ball court. The walkway is an alternate route from the railway station to the Lace Market / Hockley.

The lighting underneath the bridge is good and the area has produced several strangers for me, including stranger number 500 Nathan.

26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft

Judith Johnson
Wonderful shot and pov. I love the murals on the pillars
October 26th, 2025  
Zilli~
Great example of how street art helps create a more positive environment!
October 26th, 2025  
Mags
Beautiful artwork!
October 26th, 2025  
