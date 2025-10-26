Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3599
Underneath The Tramlines
The big Pillars are supporting a tram bridge connecting Nottingham's Lace Market to Nottingham Railway Station.
The area to the right is a crowd funded skateboard area and basket ball court. The walkway is an alternate route from the railway station to the Lace Market / Hockley.
The lighting underneath the bridge is good and the area has produced several strangers for me, including stranger number 500 Nathan.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3731
photos
126
followers
102
following
986% complete
View this month »
3592
3593
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
Latest from all albums
3593
3594
3595
1
3596
3597
3598
3599
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
22nd October 2025 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
urban
,
nottingham
,
tramways
Judith Johnson
ace
Wonderful shot and pov. I love the murals on the pillars
October 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Great example of how street art helps create a more positive environment!
October 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful artwork!
October 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close