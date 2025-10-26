Underneath The Tramlines

The big Pillars are supporting a tram bridge connecting Nottingham's Lace Market to Nottingham Railway Station.



The area to the right is a crowd funded skateboard area and basket ball court. The walkway is an alternate route from the railway station to the Lace Market / Hockley.



The lighting underneath the bridge is good and the area has produced several strangers for me, including stranger number 500 Nathan.



