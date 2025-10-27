Sign up
Photo 3600
Back Street Graffiti
Some Graffiti on a back street wall in Nottingham City Centre
I needed a person stood by the shutter / door !
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3732
photos
126
followers
102
following
986% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
22nd October 2025 2:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
graffiti
Zilli~
ace
Well spotted!
October 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice find and capture.
October 28th, 2025
