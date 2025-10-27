Previous
Back Street Graffiti by phil_howcroft
Photo 3600

Back Street Graffiti

Some Graffiti on a back street wall in Nottingham City Centre

I needed a person stood by the shutter / door !

27th October 2025 27th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
986% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Well spotted!
October 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice find and capture.
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact