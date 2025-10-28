100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 506 : James

This is James who I met a couple of weeks ago by the side of the Nottingham-Beeston Canal in the city centre. It’s not an area I usually go to when wandering around the city.



“Is that white dove on your arm?”



“No it’s a pigeon”



“Is it OK to take some photos of you with the birds”



“Yes that’s OK”



“What are you feeding it?” (James had a big food container)



This is Wildfowl feed from Amazon, I like to feed the wildfowl on the canal, the food floats on the surface, the pigeons also like it and get quite confident approaching you”



“Do you feed them everyday, is it your hobby?”



“I’m on a smoke break from work with my colleagues, I feed the wildfowl”



“Do you work nearby?”



“Yes the office is round the corner”



“What do you do?”



“I work in QA”



I take several photos of James with the birds as we chat about the canal and it’s wildfowl. The “white dove” is my fave from the set.



I thank James for letting me take the photos and we exchange Instagram accounts.



