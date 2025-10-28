Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3601
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 506 : James
This is James who I met a couple of weeks ago by the side of the Nottingham-Beeston Canal in the city centre. It’s not an area I usually go to when wandering around the city.
“Is that white dove on your arm?”
“No it’s a pigeon”
“Is it OK to take some photos of you with the birds”
“Yes that’s OK”
“What are you feeding it?” (James had a big food container)
This is Wildfowl feed from Amazon, I like to feed the wildfowl on the canal, the food floats on the surface, the pigeons also like it and get quite confident approaching you”
“Do you feed them everyday, is it your hobby?”
“I’m on a smoke break from work with my colleagues, I feed the wildfowl”
“Do you work nearby?”
“Yes the office is round the corner”
“What do you do?”
“I work in QA”
I take several photos of James with the birds as we chat about the canal and it’s wildfowl. The “white dove” is my fave from the set.
I thank James for letting me take the photos and we exchange Instagram accounts.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3733
photos
126
followers
102
following
986% complete
View this month »
3594
3595
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
Latest from all albums
3595
1
3596
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
15th October 2025 2:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
graffiti
,
city
,
urban
,
pigeon
,
100 strangers
,
wildfowl
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Hazel
ace
A nice balance/composition to this stranger portrait, Phil!
October 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close