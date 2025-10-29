Previous
Autumn Photoshoot by phil_howcroft
Photo 3602

Autumn Photoshoot

I went on a photoshoot with Bob and Mario this afternoon. Bob had arranged for local model Madeleine to join us for an autumn photoshoot at Burntstump Country Park.

We’ve all photographed Madeleine before so it was a relaxed and informal shoot. The trees still had some autumn colours.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Zilli~ ace
Her outfit is the perfect for this shot. Like that leaf stuck on the branch :)
October 29th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
She is wearing autumn colours too. This is a lovely natural portrait, great shot Phil.
October 29th, 2025  
Philippa R
Lovely autumnal shot Phil, beautiful colours
October 29th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
She fits in very well with the colour scheme Phil
October 30th, 2025  
