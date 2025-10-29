Sign up
Previous
Photo 3602
Autumn Photoshoot
I went on a photoshoot with Bob and Mario this afternoon. Bob had arranged for local model Madeleine to join us for an autumn photoshoot at Burntstump Country Park.
We’ve all photographed Madeleine before so it was a relaxed and informal shoot. The trees still had some autumn colours.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
4
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3734
photos
126
followers
102
following
986% complete
View this month »
Zilli~
ace
Her outfit is the perfect for this shot. Like that leaf stuck on the branch :)
October 29th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
She is wearing autumn colours too. This is a lovely natural portrait, great shot Phil.
October 29th, 2025
Philippa R
Lovely autumnal shot Phil, beautiful colours
October 29th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
She fits in very well with the colour scheme Phil
October 30th, 2025
