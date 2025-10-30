Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 507 : Sharleen (Cher) by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 507 : Sharleen (Cher)

On Thursday afternoon we went to our local garden centre, Planters, for afternoon tea. My first ever “afternoon tea” experience.

The afternoon tea was really good btw, quality products and ingredients. Some of you may know that Jane, my wife is Coeliac, and her gluten free option was also really good.

Accompanying the afternoon tea was a Cher tribute act. Cher was Sharleen and a really good Cher too btw, a lovely voice and fabulous outfits.

I took some photos of Sharleen singing. In the first half she wore a black leotard and in the second half a blue wig and outfit. I didn’t know Cher had a blue hair and blue outfit, but a quick google search showed she did and Sharleen’s outfit and hair was very authentic.

Sharleen had travelled all the way from Accrington in Lancashire to entertain the “afternoon tea” Nottingham crowd. That’s a long journey and Sharleen’s social media account shows many of her gigs are based in the North West.

After Sharleen had sang her last song, she stepped out of her character and told the audience about herself. As well as a tribute Cher act, Sharleen does cabaret sets from the 1960’s to the present day.

Sharleen also made herself available for photos, so I quickly stepped forward and did some portrait / headshots to accompany the other photos.

So how was my first experience of an afternoon tea? Unexpectedly good. Jane and live a rock and roll lifestyle!!!

Anyway, thank you for entertaining us Sharleen, good luck with your singing career. I hope you like the photos, it was difficult shooting conditions in the room, with challenging lighting
30th October 2025 30th Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Philippa R
Wow, she's fabulous, great photo and story Phil!
October 31st, 2025  
Corinne ace
Great portrait !!
October 31st, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely story & portrait, love the blue!
November 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wow, what a looker! High tea is great fun, isn’t?
November 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Whoa! Wonderful color on your beauty!
November 1st, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Perfect
November 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. She should be pleased with this one.
November 1st, 2025  
