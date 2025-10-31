Previous
Puddle by phil_howcroft
Puddle

Spotted while on one of my photowalks in Nottingham City Centre

I'm behind with my photos, normal service will be resumed soon !!

31st October 2025 31st Oct 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Philippa R
Nice shot Phil, I see it was wet there too!
November 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
I love a puddle reflection & this one is rather spectacular!
November 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, nice one! body here, feet over there
November 3rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 3rd, 2025  
julia ace
Love a good puddle..
November 3rd, 2025  
