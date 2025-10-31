Sign up
Previous
Photo 3604
Puddle
Spotted while on one of my photowalks in Nottingham City Centre
I'm behind with my photos, normal service will be resumed soon !!
31st October 2025
31st Oct 25
5
2
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3736
photos
126
followers
102
following
987% complete
View this month »
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
21st October 2025 3:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
puddle
Philippa R
Nice shot Phil, I see it was wet there too!
November 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
I love a puddle reflection & this one is rather spectacular!
November 3rd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, nice one! body here, feet over there
November 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful reflections!
November 3rd, 2025
julia
ace
Love a good puddle..
November 3rd, 2025
