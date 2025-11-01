Previous
Reunion by phil_howcroft
Photo 3605

Reunion

I did a photoshoot on Saturday for one of my strangers.

Michael was stranger number 43 back in 2016...

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2016-08-23

I kept in touch with him and did a school reunion photoshoot for him in November 2016

He organised another school reunion this year, at the same venue in Nottingham.

All the people in the photo are 68 years old and were at primary school together.

The black mixed race people in the photo are all children of the "Windrush" generation migrants who settled in the Meadows area of Nottingham.

I would have preferred a less busy foreground, but one of the ladies in the front row arrived in a wheelchair so had mobility issues, so the group photo was at the restaurant table

It's a nice story and good that I've kept in touch with Micheal for 9 years !

BTW , I never charged for photoshoots, I shared a meal with everyone and was gifted a nice bottle of wine for my photography
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
It's a great shot Phil, and so good of you to help them out with their reunion photos
November 4th, 2025  
Mags ace
You are so nice to do this! Too bad you aren't here. =)
November 4th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
That is so cool, Phil. Kudos!
November 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact