Previous
Photo 3605
Reunion
I did a photoshoot on Saturday for one of my strangers.
Michael was stranger number 43 back in 2016...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2016-08-23
I kept in touch with him and did a school reunion photoshoot for him in November 2016
He organised another school reunion this year, at the same venue in Nottingham.
All the people in the photo are 68 years old and were at primary school together.
The black mixed race people in the photo are all children of the "Windrush" generation migrants who settled in the Meadows area of Nottingham.
I would have preferred a less busy foreground, but one of the ladies in the front row arrived in a wheelchair so had mobility issues, so the group photo was at the restaurant table
It's a nice story and good that I've kept in touch with Micheal for 9 years !
BTW , I never charged for photoshoots, I shared a meal with everyone and was gifted a nice bottle of wine for my photography
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Tags
reunion
,
windrush
Judith Johnson
ace
It's a great shot Phil, and so good of you to help them out with their reunion photos
November 4th, 2025
Mags
ace
You are so nice to do this! Too bad you aren't here. =)
November 4th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
That is so cool, Phil. Kudos!
November 4th, 2025
