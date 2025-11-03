100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 508 : Paul, Caz and Tia (see next photo for Tia)

This is a stranger photo and story from a couple of weeks ago. I’m always a bit late posting my photos, especially if I get two or three strangers in one day.



I was at the top of Hockley, facing the “Six Barrels” pub and noticed two people sat at an outside table drinking. It’s a fabulous location to sit and drink as you get to see everyone walking into and out of Hockley. FYI Hockley is in Nottingham’s creative quarter, streets full of independent retailers, restaurants and creative spaces. It’s my favourite area of the city centre



I approached Paul and Caz and introduced myself and asked them for a photo. I didn’t realise as I approached them that Paul had a camera around his neck. The table had some “cafe barriers” separating the tables from the street, so the camera was hidden.



The conversation therefore became a bit of a photography / gear chat. Paul shoots with a Nikon DSLR and his fave genre of photography is music / gig photography. He, like myself, prefers smaller venues as they are more intimate and you can get close to the performers. It had been the “Hockley Hustle” the previous weekend so Paul had took lots of gig photos there. He told me he had recently photographed Tanita Tikaram at Rough Trade Nottingham.



Paul and Caz have been together about 14 years and they also had an dog sat with them, Tia, and old lady. That led us to some “dog chat”, I showed Caz some photos of Elsie our beautiful Whippet (who sometimes accompanies me on photo walks, but was missing on this day as we’d been out for a family lunch with our daughters)



We also discussed the pub, which is a real ale pub, I’d sat in the same seat in the summer when my lifelong friends from Bolton came on a day trip to sample Nottingham’s finest ales



I showed them photos to them and asked permission to post online. I told Paul he looked quite serious on the photos (almost grumpy) but he said it was OK. Thanks for letting me photograph you, I hope you enjoyed your beers.



I posted this on Insta' today and Paul said "😂😂the picture of me is a gem......shows me perfectly as Mr Grumpy. Love it ❤️"



Footnote : I saw Paul Caz and Tia in the same place today, so we chatted about the photo and Tia made a fuss of me !

