Previous
Photo 3607
Tia : Paul, Caz, strangers 508, dog
This is Tia, an old dog whose human Mum and Dad are strangers Caz and Paul
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-11-03
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Tags
dog
,
pet
Lesley
ace
Ah what a beautiful face
November 5th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@tinley23
it's a lovely dog Lesley
November 5th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Tia has an expressive face and trusting eyes - a great canine portrait.
November 5th, 2025
