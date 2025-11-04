Previous
Tia : Paul, Caz, strangers 508, dog by phil_howcroft
Photo 3607

Tia : Paul, Caz, strangers 508, dog

This is Tia, an old dog whose human Mum and Dad are strangers Caz and Paul

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-11-03
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
988% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Ah what a beautiful face
November 5th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 it's a lovely dog Lesley
November 5th, 2025  
Hazel ace
Tia has an expressive face and trusting eyes - a great canine portrait.
November 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact