Elsie at the Skatepark by phil_howcroft
Photo 3608

Elsie at the Skatepark

We have to skate areas in Arnold.

There is a bowl in the Duck Park and some ramps at the King George Park

I had a mini shoot with Elsie on the King George Ramps today, she had just had a run offload on the park.

This is Elsie posing on a ramp.

I did a photoshoot with Ruby our previous whippet on the same ramp !

https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2019-12-03

6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
Alison Hewitt Bailey ace
She's such a sweetie, Phil! Love how she's being so attentive and looking at you and the camera.
November 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet little beauty.
November 6th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely Elsie! She fits right in with her bright pink collar.
November 7th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
She looks like a magic creature.
November 7th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Such a sweet girl! She almost has a guilty look, like you caught her with a paint spray can making graffiti! :)
November 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Beautiful Elsie
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely Elsie! She hasn’t been on 365 for a while!
November 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Quite a serious look from Elsie, I think she’s ready to go, another exciting adventure perhaps…
November 7th, 2025  
