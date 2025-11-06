Sign up
Previous
Photo 3608
Elsie at the Skatepark
We have to skate areas in Arnold.
There is a bowl in the Duck Park and some ramps at the King George Park
I had a mini shoot with Elsie on the King George Ramps today, she had just had a run offload on the park.
This is Elsie posing on a ramp.
I did a photoshoot with Ruby our previous whippet on the same ramp !
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2019-12-03
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3740
photos
126
followers
102
following
988% complete
View this month »
Views
17
Comments
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
6th November 2025 2:16pm
Tags
dog
,
pet
,
skatepark
,
whippet
,
nottingham
,
arnold
Alison Hewitt Bailey
ace
She's such a sweetie, Phil! Love how she's being so attentive and looking at you and the camera.
November 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet little beauty.
November 6th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely Elsie! She fits right in with her bright pink collar.
November 7th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
She looks like a magic creature.
November 7th, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Such a sweet girl! She almost has a guilty look, like you caught her with a paint spray can making graffiti! :)
November 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Beautiful Elsie
November 7th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely Elsie! She hasn’t been on 365 for a while!
November 7th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Quite a serious look from Elsie, I think she’s ready to go, another exciting adventure perhaps…
November 7th, 2025
