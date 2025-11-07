Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 509 : Daniela by phil_howcroft
Photo 3609

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 509 : Daniela

I met Daniela in Sneinton Avenues, I saw her standing outside one of the shops in the Avenues.

I approached her and told her I was an amateur street photographer and asked if I could take her photo. Daniela agreed straight away without any further introduction by myself.

I asked if she worked in the Avenues, Daniela told me she was waiting to meet a friend and was a student. When I asked her what she was studying she told me she was a PhD student in Forensic Science at Nottingham Trent University. I was really impressed when she told me that and I thought to myself courses like that never existed when I was at University back in the day.

I noticed she had several lapel badges on her jacket and asked what they were. Daniela pulled her scarf back and showed me badges for The Damned, Darkness and Siouxsie and the Banshees.

I told her I remembered Siouxsie and the Banshees “first time around” (which FYI was mid to late 1970’s !!!). That brought a smile to Daniela

I also asked Daniela about her accent, which she told me was Finish. When I asked about career prospects “post university” Daniela told me “everyone always need a Forensic Sciencetist”

We exchanged Instagram social media details and I thanked Daniela for the photos.

When I looked at Daniela’s account I noticed she had 100K followers, which is amazing. Her profile told me she is a 𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞 / 𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭. I had to google the "Gorlesque" bit, which is a performance art form that combines the elements of gore, horror, and grotesque with glamour and burlesque.

Thanks for letting me take your photo Daniela, it was great meeting you, I hope you like the photos when you see them.
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
An interesting girl, and a great portrait - that pose and look is full of attitude !! fav
November 7th, 2025  
*lynn ace
nice photo ... she is a stranger with many talents!
November 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Love your portrait and narrative Phil. I wish I was as brave as you.
November 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@tinley23 Lesley thank you so much for, I'm sure you could talk to strangers and get a photo. I am always polite and always respectful
November 7th, 2025  
Philippa R
What an interesting girl! Her pose and facial expression really brings out the 'burlesque/gorelesque' aspect of her life. Nicely captured Phil
November 7th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super portrait Phil. An interesting girl.
November 7th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@carole_sandford thanks carole , yes I was very impressed by the forensic science PhD
November 7th, 2025  
