Photo 3610
Remembrance
A moments reflection prior to kick off as Bolton Wanderers and Port Vale, players , staff, referees and 21,500 supporters observe a minutes silence.
As for the game, the Wanderers won 4-0 to move within 2 points from the top of the league.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Tags
remembrance
,
bwfc
,
bolton wanderers
,
port vale
,
pvfc
Mags
ace
Such a huge place and big crowd!
November 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Oh, your team won!
November 9th, 2025
