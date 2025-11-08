Previous
Remembrance by phil_howcroft
Photo 3610

Remembrance

A moments reflection prior to kick off as Bolton Wanderers and Port Vale, players , staff, referees and 21,500 supporters observe a minutes silence.

As for the game, the Wanderers won 4-0 to move within 2 points from the top of the league.

8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

Mags ace
Such a huge place and big crowd!
November 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Oh, your team won!
November 9th, 2025  
