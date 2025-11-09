Sign up
Photo 3611
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 510 : Juanma, Paula and Jake
I was walking down Hockley on Wednesday and saw a little dog, Jake, stood outside a shop with his human Juanma. I thought they would make a great stranger photo.
As I walked towards them the dogs other human , Paula , came out of the shop .
I caught up with them and asked if I could take a photo.
Juanma, introduced Jake to me, he is a Frenchie (French Bulldog).
Juanma is a chef, of Columbian heritage and works in a Pizza Restaurant in the city centre. Stood on the sidelines was Paula, Juanma’s wife, I asked if she wanted to step into the photo.
They both tried to get Jake to look at me and I spoke to Jake like human’s speak to dogs “Jake , Jake, Jake look here , Jake Jake ….”, you get the idea !!!
I think I did quite well in capturing all three.
After the photos we exchanged social media details, shook hands and then Juanma and Paula went to a dog friendly coffee shop at the bottom of Hockley.
Thank you Juanma, Paula and Jake for letting me take your photo, it was nice to meet all three of you.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Tags
dog
,
street photography
,
french bulldog
,
frenchie
,
100 strangers
,
streetie
,
100 strangers phil howcroft
Mags
ace
How adorable! Cute couple too.
November 9th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely couple and beautiful dog!
November 9th, 2025
