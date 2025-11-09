100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 510 : Juanma, Paula and Jake

I was walking down Hockley on Wednesday and saw a little dog, Jake, stood outside a shop with his human Juanma. I thought they would make a great stranger photo.



As I walked towards them the dogs other human , Paula , came out of the shop .



I caught up with them and asked if I could take a photo.



Juanma, introduced Jake to me, he is a Frenchie (French Bulldog).



Juanma is a chef, of Columbian heritage and works in a Pizza Restaurant in the city centre. Stood on the sidelines was Paula, Juanma’s wife, I asked if she wanted to step into the photo.



They both tried to get Jake to look at me and I spoke to Jake like human’s speak to dogs “Jake , Jake, Jake look here , Jake Jake ….”, you get the idea !!!



I think I did quite well in capturing all three.



After the photos we exchanged social media details, shook hands and then Juanma and Paula went to a dog friendly coffee shop at the bottom of Hockley.



Thank you Juanma, Paula and Jake for letting me take your photo, it was nice to meet all three of you.

