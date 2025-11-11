100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 511 : Caroline

This is Caroline who I met last week. I saw Caroline walking towards me on Long Row, Nottingham. She was dressed in pink, so I had to stop her and ask for a photo.
Caroline agreed straight away and asked where to stand. The afternoon was grey and dull and there was not a lot of light. I suggested we move to the corner of Clumber street and use a lamp post as a prop for the photos (it’s the second time recently I’ve used a lamp post as a prop).
As we chatted Caroline told me she was a big Forest fan (Nottingham Forest Football Club), so we had a nice football chat about Forest and Bolton Wanderers. Caroline had been on both the old and new Wanderers grounds, which I was very impressed with.
Caroline works for a city centre GP (doctors to none UK based readers). I asked if she was “front of house”, she told me she sometimes does “front of house”, I told her I thought that was a tough job.
As we exchanged instagram details, I saw she knows another local photographer, Reg, who I know via local camera club networks. She said she knew Reg through her Forest friends, I said I’d only ever met Reg once while walking through the Market Square, although we’ve been social media friends for a couple of years. She also knows Steve, from Keyworth, who I’ve known for several years, who is also doing a “Strangers” Project. I told her Steve and I started our strangers projects about the same time as each other, this was not planned, just a coincidence.
Anyway, I took some nice photos of Caroline, it was difficult to get catchlights in her eyes as it was a dull day and Caroline had some big eyelashes too.
Thank you for letting me take your photos Caroline, I hope you like the photos when you see them, it was nice to meet and chat with you.
There's an extra photo of Caroline showing her retro outfit in full
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-11-11