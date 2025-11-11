100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 511 : Caroline

This is Caroline who I met last week. I saw Caroline walking towards me on Long Row, Nottingham. She was dressed in pink, so I had to stop her and ask for a photo.Caroline agreed straight away and asked where to stand. The afternoon was grey and dull and there was not a lot of light. I suggested we move to the corner of Clumber street and use a lamp post as a prop for the photos (it’s the second time recently I’ve used a lamp post as a prop).As we chatted Caroline told me she was a big Forest fan (Nottingham Forest Football Club), so we had a nice football chat about Forest and Bolton Wanderers. Caroline had been on both the old and new Wanderers grounds, which I was very impressed with.Caroline works for a city centre GP (doctors to none UK based readers). I asked if she was “front of house”, she told me she sometimes does “front of house”, I told her I thought that was a tough job.As we exchanged instagram details, I saw she knows another local photographer, Reg, who I know via local camera club networks. She said she knew Reg through her Forest friends, I said I’d only ever met Reg once while walking through the Market Square, although we’ve been social media friends for a couple of years. She also knows Steve, from Keyworth, who I’ve known for several years, who is also doing a “Strangers” Project. I told her Steve and I started our strangers projects about the same time as each other, this was not planned, just a coincidence.Anyway, I took some nice photos of Caroline, it was difficult to get catchlights in her eyes as it was a dull day and Caroline had some big eyelashes too.Thank you for letting me take your photos Caroline, I hope you like the photos when you see them, it was nice to meet and chat with you.There's an extra photo of Caroline showing her retro outfit in full