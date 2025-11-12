100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 512 : Bernie (Mark)

This is Bernie, although his his real name is Mark. I met Bernie in Hockley, last week. I was looking through the viewfinder on my Sony camera (you can playback your photos through the viewfinder) and Bernie saw me.



“Are you chasing the light?”



“Oh hi, no, I’m viewing my photos, I’ve just took some photos of the couple with the dog (I point towards them), you can view your photos through the viewfinder on a Sony. Are you a photographer?”



“Well I recently bought a film camera, it’s in my bag, I’m just off to Hopkinson’s, to look at some more”



“What camera do you have?”



“A Praktica”



“They are very good, East German, I have one, Hopkinson’s have a lot of stock, they tend to be at the high price end for a given model of camera. I photograph people on the street and tell their story, can I photograph you?”



I show Bernie my Insta account.



“One of your strangers is my barber Tom, he’s a top bloke” (I think those were his words , it may have been “Nice man”, anyway he gave him a glowing reference)



“Yes I photographed him back in August, when I met some friends from Bolton”



He then spotted Tony with his family of five Shih Tzu dogs.



“I saw you taking the photo of the man with his dogs on Sneinton Avenues”



I smiled to myself at being spotted taking photos !



So we exchanged details and I took Bernie’s photo, a full length photo in the centre of Hockley. I’ve posted the photo in black and white (and also a second photo in colour), as I thought black and white conveyed a better mood and there’s a nice bit of subtle rim lighting on Bernie’s beanie hat. Also the vast majority of film photography was black and white film, so that’s a nod to Bernie’s film photography



Bernie’s socials tells me he likes rock climbing and is a dog friendly person.



Thanks for the photo Bernie, I hope you like them when you see them. Good luck with your “film photography” adventure, proper old school photography

