Previous
Photo 3614
Wrong Way For The Party
Billy Bootleggers, a music and pub venue in Nottingham's Lace Market.
I've photographed the building before, but not when it was purple.
The lady walking by stopped to let me take the photo, but I asked her to walk by, slowly, as I'd seen the photo !!!
She duly obliged
Street Photography from a few weeks ago
Looks good on black if you can spare an extra click
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
3
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3748
photos
126
followers
102
following
3607
3608
3609
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3609
3610
3611
103
3612
3613
3614
2
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
22nd October 2025 3:37pm
Tags
street photography
,
nottingham
,
streetie
,
billy bootleggers
Zilli~
ace
Superb on black. Lovely smile!
November 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
I like your street capture!
November 14th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@zilli
thanks zilli , the colours really shine on black 💕
@marlboromaam
thanks mags , I do too 💕
November 14th, 2025
