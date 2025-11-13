Previous
Wrong Way For The Party by phil_howcroft
Photo 3614

Wrong Way For The Party

Billy Bootleggers, a music and pub venue in Nottingham's Lace Market.

I've photographed the building before, but not when it was purple.

The lady walking by stopped to let me take the photo, but I asked her to walk by, slowly, as I'd seen the photo !!!

She duly obliged

Street Photography from a few weeks ago

Looks good on black if you can spare an extra click
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
990% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Superb on black. Lovely smile!
November 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
I like your street capture!
November 14th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thanks zilli , the colours really shine on black 💕

@marlboromaam thanks mags , I do too 💕
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact