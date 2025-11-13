Wrong Way For The Party

Billy Bootleggers, a music and pub venue in Nottingham's Lace Market.



I've photographed the building before, but not when it was purple.



The lady walking by stopped to let me take the photo, but I asked her to walk by, slowly, as I'd seen the photo !!!



She duly obliged



Street Photography from a few weeks ago



Looks good on black if you can spare an extra click

