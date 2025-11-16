Previous
Be-Ro Baking by phil_howcroft
Photo 3615

Be-Ro Baking

We baked our Christmas Cake today, using the recipe from the Be-Ro Home recipes book (37th edition).

We adjust the recipe to be Gluten Free as Jane is coeliac.

Google tells us the 37th edition was published in 1982, we probably bought ours in 1984.

As I took a photo of the book with my little Sony RX100M7, the auto focus "eye detected" the little girls nearest eye ... how good is that

Also, google photos, told me we baked last years cake on this very same weekend !!!

16th November 2025 16th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

Renee Salamon
Well done - Looks like a well used classic
cookbook
November 16th, 2025  
Mags
Nice!
November 16th, 2025  
