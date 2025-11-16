Be-Ro Baking

We baked our Christmas Cake today, using the recipe from the Be-Ro Home recipes book (37th edition).



We adjust the recipe to be Gluten Free as Jane is coeliac.



Google tells us the 37th edition was published in 1982, we probably bought ours in 1984.



As I took a photo of the book with my little Sony RX100M7, the auto focus "eye detected" the little girls nearest eye ... how good is that



Also, google photos, told me we baked last years cake on this very same weekend !!!



