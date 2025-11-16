Sign up
Previous
Photo 3615
Be-Ro Baking
We baked our Christmas Cake today, using the recipe from the Be-Ro Home recipes book (37th edition).
We adjust the recipe to be Gluten Free as Jane is coeliac.
Google tells us the 37th edition was published in 1982, we probably bought ours in 1984.
As I took a photo of the book with my little Sony RX100M7, the auto focus "eye detected" the little girls nearest eye ... how good is that
Also, google photos, told me we baked last years cake on this very same weekend !!!
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
2
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3750
photos
126
followers
102
following
990% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX100M7
Taken
16th November 2025 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baking
,
coeliac
,
christmas cake
,
be-ro
,
be ro
Renee Salamon
ace
Well done - Looks like a well used classic
cookbook
November 16th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice!
November 16th, 2025
cookbook