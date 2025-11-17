Sign up
Previous
Photo 3616
Rice
Spotted outside a Chinese restaurant.
A delivery of rice left outside the restaurant as nobody was available for collection.
Looks better on black if you want an extra click
Would you eat there ?
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
3
0
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So many different kinds! No, not my kind of food but left outside? Hmmmm..... not appealing!
November 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
yes not appealing at all
November 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very colorful packaging!
November 17th, 2025
