Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3617
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 1
I sometimes engage with strangers on the street but don't get a back story, so they don't make my strangers series.
Rather than not post the images, I thought I'd try a "Strangers without Back Stories" series
"Does your camera have a long zoom?"
"It's quite a wide angle"
"Will it take a picture of the moon?"
"No, it's won't do the moon. Do you take photos of the moon are you a photographer"
"I take photos of skies with my phone"
"I take photos of people with this camera, Can I take yours?"
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3753
photos
125
followers
101
following
990% complete
View this month »
3610
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
Latest from all albums
3613
3614
2
3
3615
3616
4
3617
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
19th November 2025 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
street photography
,
streetie
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice, natural portrait. She has a face that seems very familiar.
November 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful stranger portrait!
November 19th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful. Her face tells a story
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close