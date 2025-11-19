Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 1

I sometimes engage with strangers on the street but don't get a back story, so they don't make my strangers series.



Rather than not post the images, I thought I'd try a "Strangers without Back Stories" series



"Does your camera have a long zoom?"



"It's quite a wide angle"



"Will it take a picture of the moon?"



"No, it's won't do the moon. Do you take photos of the moon are you a photographer"



"I take photos of skies with my phone"



"I take photos of people with this camera, Can I take yours?"





