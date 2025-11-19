Previous
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 1 by phil_howcroft
Strangers Without Back Stories : No. 1

I sometimes engage with strangers on the street but don't get a back story, so they don't make my strangers series.

Rather than not post the images, I thought I'd try a "Strangers without Back Stories" series

"Does your camera have a long zoom?"

"It's quite a wide angle"

"Will it take a picture of the moon?"

"No, it's won't do the moon. Do you take photos of the moon are you a photographer"

"I take photos of skies with my phone"

"I take photos of people with this camera, Can I take yours?"


Phil Howcroft

ace
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Kerry McCarthy ace
Nice, natural portrait. She has a face that seems very familiar.
November 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful stranger portrait!
November 19th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful. Her face tells a story
November 19th, 2025  
