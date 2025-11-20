100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 513 : Sue

“Jesus loves you”



“Thank you, that’s nice”



“Is it OK if I take your photo?”



“Where’s it going?”



“On my personal Instagram account, I’m an amateur photographer”



“Just let me wipe my eyes, they have tears from the cold”



This is Sue, she was handing out leaflets for her church, The Pilgrim Church, located in the Meadows, Nottingham.



“Are you a Christian, Phil?”



“Well I’m not a regular church goer, but I do believe we should live in peace together, treat everyone with respect, treat everyone as equals and try to be a good person”.



“Jesus would like that”



We went on to have a lovely chat, about our families, looking after our grandchildren and life in general”



I told Sue my daughters were teachers in secondary schools, Sue told me she used to be a Maths teacher in Loughborough.



Sue told me she feels alive when handing out her leaflets and trying to spread the word of Jesus.



I thought I’d took a photo last year of one of her church members, Dorothy, who was of Nigerian heritage, Sue told me she didn’t know a Dorothy and her heritage was Jamaican.



I’ve since looked Sue’s church up online and realised, the Pastor, the Reverend Clive Foster, MBE and Windrush Commissioner, was one of my strangers earlier in the year.



It was great meeting Sue, she said she really enjoyed our meeting and she had forgotten how cold she’d been on the street corner.



“I will tell my friends about meeting you Phil. Do you think anyone will recognise me when you post the photo online?”



“I hope they do Sue, I have a some friends and online friends who are of Jamaican heritage so you may get recognised”



“I will tell my friends I met you Sue, it was lovely to meet you” We shook hands, bumped fists and said goodbye.



It was a great meeting with Sue, I may post an additional photo in a couple of days as I have one of Sue laughing.





