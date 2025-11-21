Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 514 : Kelly and Lorraine by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 514 : Kelly and Lorraine

“We aren’t P*ss Heads we just like a drink”

The Thurland Hall, a Nottingham pub, an old school boozer, whose clientele tend to be mature and serious drinkers.

I saw three women stood outside the pub door having a “breath of fresh air” (a cigarette break), I thought they were ideal strangers. So I approached them.

Hi I’m an amateur photographer, I do street photography, can I take your photo?”

One of the ladies walks away immediately, “No sorry !!!!”

“What you going to do with them?”

“Post them onto my Instagram account “

“Yes go on then”

“Can you turn around please and stand in the doorway?” (so the dark interior of the pub is my backdrop)

I take some photos…

“I’m Phil, what’s your names?”

“Kelly and Lorraine”

“As in Lorraine Kelly, that’s easy to remember, it’s a pity I didn’t move you so you were the other way round” . FYI Lorraine Kelly is a Scottish television presenter. She has presented various television shows for ITV and STV, including Good Morning Britain, GMTV, This Morning, Daybreak

I show Kelly and Lorraine the photos and they both like them

We bump fists

“Enjoy your drinks ladies, have a great afternoon”
21st November 2025 21st Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Mags ace
Another great stranger capture and story. =)
November 21st, 2025  
