100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 514 : Kelly and Lorraine

“We aren’t P*ss Heads we just like a drink”



The Thurland Hall, a Nottingham pub, an old school boozer, whose clientele tend to be mature and serious drinkers.



I saw three women stood outside the pub door having a “breath of fresh air” (a cigarette break), I thought they were ideal strangers. So I approached them.



Hi I’m an amateur photographer, I do street photography, can I take your photo?”



One of the ladies walks away immediately, “No sorry !!!!”



“What you going to do with them?”



“Post them onto my Instagram account “



“Yes go on then”



“Can you turn around please and stand in the doorway?” (so the dark interior of the pub is my backdrop)



I take some photos…



“I’m Phil, what’s your names?”



“Kelly and Lorraine”



“As in Lorraine Kelly, that’s easy to remember, it’s a pity I didn’t move you so you were the other way round” . FYI Lorraine Kelly is a Scottish television presenter. She has presented various television shows for ITV and STV, including Good Morning Britain, GMTV, This Morning, Daybreak



I show Kelly and Lorraine the photos and they both like them



We bump fists



“Enjoy your drinks ladies, have a great afternoon”