100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 515 : Pedro and Nathan

I was in Nottingham on Wednesday taking some street photos, when I was approached by Pedro and Nathan. They are final year Journalism students at Nottingham Trent University. They wanted to interview me as part of a vox pox regarding that days Budget by Rachel Reeves (Chancellor of the Exchequer)



I told them I hadn’t seen or heard the Budget news, so they gave me some headlines. I agreed to take part as long as I could take some photos of them for my “strangers project”. So we did the deal and I took some photos and then they interviewed me asking my opinions of the following.



Sugar Tax On Drinks : I thought it was OK, too much sugar is hidden in soft drinks.



Increase in Minimum Wage for Young People : I thought this was a good initiative as young people were an integral part of the economy and deserved a decent hourly rate



That was it really, I photographed Pedro and Nathan on the street where we met and I also moved them across the road to get a darker , no clutter backdrop.



Thanks for the photos, I wish you both good luck in your final year at uni'

