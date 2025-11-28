100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 515 : Pedro and Nathan
I was in Nottingham on Wednesday taking some street photos, when I was approached by Pedro and Nathan. They are final year Journalism students at Nottingham Trent University. They wanted to interview me as part of a vox pox regarding that days Budget by Rachel Reeves (Chancellor of the Exchequer)
I told them I hadn’t seen or heard the Budget news, so they gave me some headlines. I agreed to take part as long as I could take some photos of them for my “strangers project”. So we did the deal and I took some photos and then they interviewed me asking my opinions of the following.
Sugar Tax On Drinks : I thought it was OK, too much sugar is hidden in soft drinks.
Increase in Minimum Wage for Young People : I thought this was a good initiative as young people were an integral part of the economy and deserved a decent hourly rate
That was it really, I photographed Pedro and Nathan on the street where we met and I also moved them across the road to get a darker , no clutter backdrop.
Thanks for the photos, I wish you both good luck in your final year at uni'
Sugar tax: stop nanny state-ing me and let me choose for myself
Increase in minimum wage: double edged, it is stopping employers from giving jobs to youngsters on top of the rise in employers NI too. My son will get a rise next year but there will be fewer staff where he works.
The guy on the left has really penetrating eyes in this shot. They look a nice couple of lads. Wishing them well in their final year.
@illinilass thanks Dorothy , you are right