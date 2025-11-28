Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 515 : Pedro and Nathan by phil_howcroft
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 515 : Pedro and Nathan

I was in Nottingham on Wednesday taking some street photos, when I was approached by Pedro and Nathan. They are final year Journalism students at Nottingham Trent University. They wanted to interview me as part of a vox pox regarding that days Budget by Rachel Reeves (Chancellor of the Exchequer)

I told them I hadn’t seen or heard the Budget news, so they gave me some headlines. I agreed to take part as long as I could take some photos of them for my “strangers project”. So we did the deal and I took some photos and then they interviewed me asking my opinions of the following.

Sugar Tax On Drinks : I thought it was OK, too much sugar is hidden in soft drinks.

Increase in Minimum Wage for Young People : I thought this was a good initiative as young people were an integral part of the economy and deserved a decent hourly rate

That was it really, I photographed Pedro and Nathan on the street where we met and I also moved them across the road to get a darker , no clutter backdrop.

Thanks for the photos, I wish you both good luck in your final year at uni'
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How interesting! I would have given them different answers.
Sugar tax: stop nanny state-ing me and let me choose for myself
Increase in minimum wage: double edged, it is stopping employers from giving jobs to youngsters on top of the rise in employers NI too. My son will get a rise next year but there will be fewer staff where he works.

The guy on the left has really penetrating eyes in this shot. They look a nice couple of lads. Wishing them well in their final year.
November 28th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Nice looking chaps. I like it in colour. How nice all 3 of you profited from the encounter.
November 28th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' , I wasn't sure whether to post my answers to the questions , but it was part of the back story , so I decided to do so.

@illinilass thanks Dorothy , you are right
November 28th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Lovely clear photo, and a good deal Phil
November 28th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
change 😊 but great they agreed to be part of your project
November 28th, 2025  
