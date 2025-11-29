Previous
A face at the window by phil_howcroft
Photo 3626

A face at the window

Nottingham City Centre , Wednesday

She gave me a wave but I was too slow with the camera

I did straighten the converging verticals , but decided the photo looked better with "converging verticals"

29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Dorothy ace
Nice smile and good lines.
November 29th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
How lovely……you caught her nicely! Windows wide open too, it must not have been too cold in Nottingham! Lovely artwork on that facade!
November 29th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh wow! Great capture!
November 29th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Nice building and great catch
November 29th, 2025  
Philippa R
Great shot and what an impressive building
November 29th, 2025  
JackieR ace
She has a camera, did she get you??
November 30th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture & well spotted.
November 30th, 2025  
