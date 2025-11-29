Sign up
Previous
Photo 3626
A face at the window
Nottingham City Centre , Wednesday
She gave me a wave but I was too slow with the camera
I did straighten the converging verticals , but decided the photo looked better with "converging verticals"
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
7
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
3763
photos
125
followers
100
following
993% complete
Tags
window
,
nottingham
Dorothy
ace
Nice smile and good lines.
November 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
How lovely……you caught her nicely! Windows wide open too, it must not have been too cold in Nottingham! Lovely artwork on that facade!
November 29th, 2025
Mags
ace
Oh wow! Great capture!
November 29th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Nice building and great catch
November 29th, 2025
Philippa R
Great shot and what an impressive building
November 29th, 2025
JackieR
ace
She has a camera, did she get you??
November 30th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture & well spotted.
November 30th, 2025
