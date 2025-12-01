Sign up
Previous
Photo 3627
Faded
A Rose from a bouquet, now starting to fade
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
7
3
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
28th November 2025 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
faded
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
December 1st, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely DOF
December 1st, 2025
Philippa R
Oh that's beautiful!
December 1st, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It’s still beautiful though.
December 1st, 2025
JackieR
ace
That is lovely
December 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Faded but still beautiful.
December 1st, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A super pov and an arty composition ! - fading but still beautiful ! fav
December 1st, 2025
