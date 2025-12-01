Previous
Faded by phil_howcroft
Faded

A Rose from a bouquet, now starting to fade
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Peter Dulis
so lovely
December 1st, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Lovely DOF
December 1st, 2025  
Philippa R
Oh that's beautiful!
December 1st, 2025  
Carole Sandford
It’s still beautiful though.
December 1st, 2025  
JackieR
That is lovely
December 1st, 2025  
Mags
Faded but still beautiful.
December 1st, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
A super pov and an arty composition ! - fading but still beautiful ! fav
December 1st, 2025  
