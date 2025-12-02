Previous
One Man and His Whippet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3628

One Man and His Whippet

We went to Gedling Country Park this morning, "sunshine after the rain".

Me and Elsie on one of the paths through the park.

Using the path edge and fence as leading lines from the corners to Elsie and myself.

She goes off lead on the park, but was on lead for the photo


2nd December 2025 2nd Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

Philippa R
Awwww best friends!
December 2nd, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy
Nice shot. You're a good dog dad! Does she run fast when she's off lead?
December 3rd, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely shot !
December 3rd, 2025  
