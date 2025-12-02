Sign up
Previous
Photo 3628
One Man and His Whippet
We went to Gedling Country Park this morning, "sunshine after the rain".
Me and Elsie on one of the paths through the park.
Using the path edge and fence as leading lines from the corners to Elsie and myself.
She goes off lead on the park, but was on lead for the photo
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Tags
walk
,
park
,
whippet
Philippa R
Awwww best friends!
December 2nd, 2025
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Nice shot. You're a good dog dad! Does she run fast when she's off lead?
December 3rd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Lovely shot !
December 3rd, 2025
