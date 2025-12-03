Arnold and District Camera Club have an annual exhibition in Arnold Library.We all submit up to 4 prints (colour of mono).You can mix and match as long as you don't submit more than 4 images e.g. 3 colour 1 monoThe prints are judged and then exhibited in the libraryThis me and one of my colour images, it was placed 3rd in the colour sectionThe photo appeared on 365 back in AugustMy best mono was placed 3rd in the mono sectionWe only have about 18 photographers take part in the competition, so it's not that much of an achievement to finish 3rd, but my 4 prints are available for the good people of Arnold to view on their visit to the library