Previous
Photo 3629
Exhibition
Arnold and District Camera Club have an annual exhibition in Arnold Library.
We all submit up to 4 prints (colour of mono).
You can mix and match as long as you don't submit more than 4 images e.g. 3 colour 1 mono
The prints are judged and then exhibited in the library
This me and one of my colour images, it was placed 3rd in the colour section
The photo appeared on 365 back in August
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-08-17
My best mono was placed 3rd in the mono section
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/100-strangers/2025-02-26
We only have about 18 photographers take part in the competition, so it's not that much of an achievement to finish 3rd, but my 4 prints are available for the good people of Arnold to view on their visit to the library
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
4
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
Tags
prints
,
exhibition
,
selfie
,
nottingham
,
arnold
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh well done! How lovely to see your work on display. Congrats!
December 4th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It is a big achievement… it’s your work and it’s brilliant.
You have your wonderful strangers story… which I’m sure is unique. So VERY well done to you. Hope Elsie is doing well, haven’t seen her for a while.
December 4th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Congrats :)
December 4th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@beverley365
thanks beverley , Elsie appeared on my previous photo ...
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-12-02
December 4th, 2025
https://365project.org/phil_howcroft/365/2025-12-02