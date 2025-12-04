Previous
Waiting for the Tram by phil_howcroft
Photo 3630

Waiting for the Tram

The Lace Market Tram Stop, Nottingham.

An early evening shot, stood in the rain

Hand held.

Looks even better on black if you can do an extra click.



4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Superb on black!
December 5th, 2025  
Fantastic street candid!
December 5th, 2025  
Nice story telling street shot.
December 5th, 2025  
nice street capture
December 5th, 2025  
Great candid
December 5th, 2025  
