Previous
Photo 3630
Waiting for the Tram
The Lace Market Tram Stop, Nottingham.
An early evening shot, stood in the rain
Hand held.
Looks even better on black if you can do an extra click.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
5
4
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3767
photos
126
followers
101
following
994% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
4th December 2025 6:21pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
night
,
tram
,
nottingham
,
lace market
Zilli~
ace
Superb on black!
December 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fantastic street candid!
December 5th, 2025
Chris Cook
ace
Nice story telling street shot.
December 5th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice street capture
December 5th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Great candid
December 5th, 2025
