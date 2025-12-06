Sign up
Photo 3632
Jazz In The Bar
We went to a Saturday afternoon concert at our location theatre in Arnold, The Bonnington Theatre. It's only 5 minutes walk down the hill from home.
As well as having performances in the theatre, they also have smaller more intimate performances in the theatre bar.
The double bass player of the Jazz trio
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
6th December 2025 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
concert
,
jazz
