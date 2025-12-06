Previous
Next
Jazz In The Bar by phil_howcroft
Photo 3632

Jazz In The Bar

We went to a Saturday afternoon concert at our location theatre in Arnold, The Bonnington Theatre. It's only 5 minutes walk down the hill from home.

As well as having performances in the theatre, they also have smaller more intimate performances in the theatre bar.

The double bass player of the Jazz trio

6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
995% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact