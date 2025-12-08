Sign up
Previous
Photo 3633
Nottingham Trent University : Lunch time Christmas Concert
We went to the Christmas Lunch Time Concert at the Royal Centre Nottingham today.
It's a free concert, allowing the staff and students to experience playing in front of an audience.
The concert hall was busy with the stalls and circle opened to the public
The Christmas trees aren't wonky, I shot this using the ultra wide angle lens on my Sony Mobile Phone
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3770
photos
126
followers
101
following
995% complete
View this month »
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
3632
3633
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
XQ-DQ54
Taken
8th December 2025 12:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
concert
,
ntu
,
nottingham trent university
Judith Johnson
ace
You've got a lovely wide view there Phil
December 8th, 2025
