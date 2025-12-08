Previous
Nottingham Trent University : Lunch time Christmas Concert by phil_howcroft
Nottingham Trent University : Lunch time Christmas Concert

We went to the Christmas Lunch Time Concert at the Royal Centre Nottingham today.

It's a free concert, allowing the staff and students to experience playing in front of an audience.

The concert hall was busy with the stalls and circle opened to the public

The Christmas trees aren't wonky, I shot this using the ultra wide angle lens on my Sony Mobile Phone
Phil Howcroft

Judith Johnson ace
You've got a lovely wide view there Phil
December 8th, 2025  
