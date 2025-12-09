Previous
100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 516 : Rachel by phil_howcroft
Photo 3634

100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 516 : Rachel

This is Rachel who I met in Nottingham yesterday. She was feeding the pigeons that live in the Old Market Square, Nottingham. She was sharing her food with a young couple who seemed to be loving the experience of having pigeons flutter all over them.

When the couple left I asked Rachel if I could take her photo. She agreed straight away, she said she could put food in both hands so that more than one pigeon flew onto her.

I asked Rachel if she fed the pigeons every day. She told me she often visits them and finds it relaxing being with them. Rachel is a student at Nottingham Trent University

As I was photographing Rachel, some pigeons landed on my arms and camera! That made us both smile.

We exchanged Instagram accounts and I showed Rachel some of the photos. All the photos were fabulous and it was difficult to decide which one’s to post. Thank you for allowing me to photograph you Rachel, it was lovely meeting you.

If I could attach some music to the post, I may have chosen “Feed the birds” from Mary Poppins or maybe “Three Little Birds” by Bob Marley (if you look closely Rachel is feeding 3 birds)
9th December 2025 9th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

Paula Fontanini ace
Fabulous street shot of Rachel and her feathered friends....love this! :)
December 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@bluemoon thank you so much Paula , that's a wonderful comment
December 9th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great short and back story. You are a master at the 100 Strangers Photography Project!
December 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@ankers70 suzanne you are so kind with your words
December 9th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful shot
December 9th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@zilli thank you zilli
December 9th, 2025  
