Elsie the best horse on the Carousel

This is one of the "galloping horses" on the carousel at Nottingham's "Winter Wonderland" Christmas market.

Elsie, the best horse for sure !!! Elsie our best whippet for sure !!!

BTW , looks good on black if you want to do an extra click


10th December 2025 10th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

Beverley ace
For sure this is a wonderful capture… and for sure your Elsie is the best…
December 10th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Yeah for Elsie!
December 10th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Elsie’s a beauty
December 10th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Definitely good on black. A super colourful shot & with a name like Elsie, you just had to photograph it!
December 10th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
She certainly is! Love the lights and the POV.
December 10th, 2025  
