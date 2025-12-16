Sign up
Previous
Photo 3640
Reindeer Bokeh
I do one of these most Christmas's, a Christmas decoration shot against our Christmas Tree to create some bokeh.
I normally use one of my vintage lenses, but I've used one of my Sony Camera's for this one
Looks good on black if you can do an extra click
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
8
3
Phil Howcroft
@phil_howcroft
Tags
christmas
,
bokeh
,
reindeer
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's lovely. I like the big bokeh
December 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
@casablanca
thanks Casa' that's kind of you to say
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I think so too Jackie
December 17th, 2025
Philippa R
That's a lovely shot Phil, very classy and the bokeh is super
December 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautifully done… love the reindeer & your amazing bokeh.
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and I love the bokeh!
December 18th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
So nicely done.
December 18th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely capture & bokeh!
December 18th, 2025
