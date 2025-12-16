Previous
Reindeer Bokeh by phil_howcroft
Photo 3640

Reindeer Bokeh

I do one of these most Christmas's, a Christmas decoration shot against our Christmas Tree to create some bokeh.

I normally use one of my vintage lenses, but I've used one of my Sony Camera's for this one

Looks good on black if you can do an extra click
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's lovely. I like the big bokeh
December 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Beautiful
December 17th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
@casablanca thanks Casa' that's kind of you to say

@30pics4jackiesdiamond I think so too Jackie
December 17th, 2025  
Philippa R
That's a lovely shot Phil, very classy and the bokeh is super
December 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautifully done… love the reindeer & your amazing bokeh.
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and I love the bokeh!
December 18th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
So nicely done.
December 18th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture & bokeh!
December 18th, 2025  
