Photo 3641
Derelict
Cross Street Baptist Church , Arnold. It's been derelict for a long time now.
It's being demolished , to make way for apartment living
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
1
0
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3779
photos
126
followers
101
following
997% complete
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Something very poignant about that......
December 18th, 2025
