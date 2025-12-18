Previous
Derelict by phil_howcroft
Photo 3641

Derelict

Cross Street Baptist Church , Arnold. It's been derelict for a long time now.

It's being demolished , to make way for apartment living
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
997% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Something very poignant about that......
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact