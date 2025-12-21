Happy Christmas From Phil and Elsie

Happy Christmas to all my 365 friends from Phil and Elsie.



Elsie My Whippet, best friend (I always say my only friend) and photo assistant.



Thanks for all the support in 2025. Every like , comment and follow is greatly appreciated and is never taken for granted . I wish you all a Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year.



Stay safe , be kind, considerate and respectful to everyone you meet during the year . We live in a diverse and complex world, it is important to embrace our differences, don't let division and hatred become mainstream



¡Feliz Navidad

Joyeux Noël

Frohe Weihnachten

Buon Natale

Feliz Natal

Crăciun Fericit

Счастливого Рождества (Schastlivogo Rozhdestva)

God Jul

Glædelig Jul

Hyvää Joulua

Gleðileg Jól

Wesołych Świąt

Vrolijk Kerstfeest

Sretan Božić

Veselé Vánoce

メリークリスマス！ (Merīkurisumasu)

圣诞节快乐! (Shèngdàn jié kuàilè)

메리 크리스마스! (Meli Keuliseumaseu)

Felicem Natalem Christi

Nollaig Shona



BTW : I used a single studio light for this (a charity shop find of three lights). I set the camera up and told Jane where to stand. Jane is the "official photographer" for this one





BTW : Looks good on black if you can do an extra click.

