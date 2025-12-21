Previous
Happy Christmas From Phil and Elsie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3644

Happy Christmas From Phil and Elsie

Happy Christmas to all my 365 friends from Phil and Elsie.

Elsie My Whippet, best friend (I always say my only friend) and photo assistant.

Thanks for all the support in 2025. Every like , comment and follow is greatly appreciated and is never taken for granted . I wish you all a Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Stay safe , be kind, considerate and respectful to everyone you meet during the year . We live in a diverse and complex world, it is important to embrace our differences, don't let division and hatred become mainstream

¡Feliz Navidad
Joyeux Noël
Frohe Weihnachten
Buon Natale
Feliz Natal
Crăciun Fericit
Счастливого Рождества (Schastlivogo Rozhdestva)
God Jul
Glædelig Jul
Hyvää Joulua
Gleðileg Jól
Wesołych Świąt
Vrolijk Kerstfeest
Sretan Božić
Veselé Vánoce
メリークリスマス！ (Merīkurisumasu)
圣诞节快乐! (Shèngdàn jié kuàilè)
메리 크리스마스! (Meli Keuliseumaseu)
Felicem Natalem Christi
Nollaig Shona

BTW : I used a single studio light for this (a charity shop find of three lights). I set the camera up and told Jane where to stand. Jane is the "official photographer" for this one


BTW : Looks good on black if you can do an extra click.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England
998% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Nadolig Llawen - to you and family, a lovely shot Jane !
December 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! That's just precious! Merry Christmas to you, Elsie and your family.
December 21st, 2025  
