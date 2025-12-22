Sign up
Previous
Photo 3645
Minimalistic Street
Minimalistic Street
Croft Street Arnold, minimalistic street photography.
This is the side view of Boots the Chemist, Arnold, Nottingham
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3783
photos
125
followers
101
following
998% complete
View this month »
3638
3639
3640
3641
3642
3643
3644
3645
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX1RM3
Taken
22nd December 2025 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
street photography
,
nottingham
,
arnold
,
streetie
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
All the lines and differing angles are quite mesmerising.
December 22nd, 2025
Brigette
ace
Love this it reminds me of a minimalist shot I took around Notting Hill
December 22nd, 2025
