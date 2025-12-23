100 Strangers : Round 6 : No. 517 : Bel and Ness

I was walking along Front Street, Arnold, with Elsie, my little photo assistant. As I was approaching ASDA, I saw that my benches were ‘full’. You may remember I did a project back in the summer, photographing the benches outside ASDA, every day for a month. I just had to stop and ask for a portrait photo.



“Wow ladies you look amazing sat there with your shopping trollies full. Is it OK if I take your photo, I’m an amateur photographer, I love taking photos of people on the street”



Bel and Ness both agreed straight away, no explanation from myself needed, they struck a pose for my camera.



I took only 4 photos, I knew they would be good.



“What’s your names? I’m Phil”



“Bel and Ness”



“Bel?”



“Yes, Bel, I’m Belinda, but everyone calls me Bel”



“Ness? As in Nessie?”



“Yes Nessie”



“So have you finished shopping, Is this your final shop?”



“Yes we’ve finished now”



“Well done, you can sit back and relax now”



“We can”



“Do you want to see the photos?”



I show Bel and Ness the photos, they really liked them.



That was it, photoshoot over.



“Thank you ladies, have a great Christmas”



We bump fists and I go on my way. As I walk away I see Bel and Ness smiling, I think they liked the little photoshoot”

