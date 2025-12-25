Previous
Christmas Wine Of Choice - Campo Viejo Gran Reserva by phil_howcroft
Photo 3648

Christmas Wine Of Choice - Campo Viejo Gran Reserva

I always do one of these photos at Christmas.

Campo Viejo Gran Reserva, always a treat.

Worth an extra click to see it on a black background.


25th December 2025 25th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft




Skip Tribby - ​🇺🇸 🇮🇱
Nicely composed!
December 25th, 2025  
Zilli~
Rewarding tradition ;) Merry Christmas!
December 25th, 2025  
