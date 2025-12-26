I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Maddie

Maddie : Autumn Photoshoot



These photos are from a photoshoot I did in the autumn with my camera club friends Bob and Mario



We photographed local model Madeleine



We’ve all photographed Maddie before, so it was all relaxed and very informal. We all shoot with quality digital cameras, Bob shoots Nikon, Mario shoots Canon and I am a Sony fan boy.



I also took an SLR film camera with me, a Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film. So I was using late 1970’s technology, almost 50 years old.



This is oneof the photos from the shoot. Processed by FilmProcessing.co.uk based in Plymouth, Cornwall. An excellent service with good turn round times



The photo has a real old school black and white look, some nice grain and details. Looks good on black if you do the extra click

