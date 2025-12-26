Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3649
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Maddie
Maddie : Autumn Photoshoot
These photos are from a photoshoot I did in the autumn with my camera club friends Bob and Mario
We photographed local model Madeleine
We’ve all photographed Maddie before, so it was all relaxed and very informal. We all shoot with quality digital cameras, Bob shoots Nikon, Mario shoots Canon and I am a Sony fan boy.
I also took an SLR film camera with me, a Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film. So I was using late 1970’s technology, almost 50 years old.
This is oneof the photos from the shoot. Processed by FilmProcessing.co.uk based in Plymouth, Cornwall. An excellent service with good turn round times
The photo has a real old school black and white look, some nice grain and details. Looks good on black if you do the extra click
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
5
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3787
photos
126
followers
101
following
999% complete
View this month »
3642
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
6
Album
365
Taken
24th December 2025 2:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
pentax
,
analogue
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh, nice! Flashback to my early teens in the 70's and the fashion of the time! Nice shot. Love that you still use film. Such a different quality to it.
December 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Fabulous, and the coat looks well in mono too. Fav x 2
December 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Superb on black!
December 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
An epic shot! I love her coat and boots.
December 27th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super black & white shot. Love your dof.
December 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close