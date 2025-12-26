Previous
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Maddie by phil_howcroft
Photo 3649

I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Maddie

Maddie : Autumn Photoshoot

These photos are from a photoshoot I did in the autumn with my camera club friends Bob and Mario

We photographed local model Madeleine

We’ve all photographed Maddie before, so it was all relaxed and very informal. We all shoot with quality digital cameras, Bob shoots Nikon, Mario shoots Canon and I am a Sony fan boy.

I also took an SLR film camera with me, a Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film. So I was using late 1970’s technology, almost 50 years old.

This is oneof the photos from the shoot. Processed by FilmProcessing.co.uk based in Plymouth, Cornwall. An excellent service with good turn round times

The photo has a real old school black and white look, some nice grain and details. Looks good on black if you do the extra click
26th December 2025 26th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh, nice! Flashback to my early teens in the 70's and the fashion of the time! Nice shot. Love that you still use film. Such a different quality to it.
December 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous, and the coat looks well in mono too. Fav x 2
December 26th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Superb on black!
December 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
An epic shot! I love her coat and boots.
December 27th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super black & white shot. Love your dof.
December 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact