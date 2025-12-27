Previous
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Police Horses at the Toughsheet by phil_howcroft
Photo 3650

I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Police Horses at the Toughsheet

Police Horses at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC

Another photo from my Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film.

I took my camera to the football to capture some "football stories" . These are Greater Manchester Police Horses, patrolling the stadium before Bolton Wanderers versus Bradford City L1 fixture

26,000 fans in attendance for a tense 0-0 draw
27th December 2025 27th Dec 25

Phil Howcroft

@phil_howcroft
Judith Johnson ace
A great story Phil and a perfect subject for mono.
December 27th, 2025  
