I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Police Horses at the Toughsheet

Police Horses at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC



Another photo from my Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film.



I took my camera to the football to capture some "football stories" . These are Greater Manchester Police Horses, patrolling the stadium before Bolton Wanderers versus Bradford City L1 fixture



26,000 fans in attendance for a tense 0-0 draw