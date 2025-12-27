Sign up
Previous
Photo 3650
I Shoot Film : Ilford HP5 : Police Horses at the Toughsheet
Police Horses at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, the home of Bolton Wanderers FC
Another photo from my Pentax ME and a Pentax SMC 55mm 1.8 prime lens loaded with an Ilford HP5 black and white film.
I took my camera to the football to capture some "football stories" . These are Greater Manchester Police Horses, patrolling the stadium before Bolton Wanderers versus Bradford City L1 fixture
26,000 fans in attendance for a tense 0-0 draw
27th December 2025
27th Dec 25
1
1
Phil Howcroft
ace
@phil_howcroft
I started 365 at the end of January 2011 Amateur photographer from Nottingham, England If you read my lengthy profile notes you will see how my photography...
3788
photos
126
followers
101
following
1000% complete
View this month »
3643
3644
3645
3646
3647
3648
3649
3650
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th December 2025 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pentax
,
analogue
,
35mm film
,
i shoot film
,
pentax me
Judith Johnson
ace
A great story Phil and a perfect subject for mono.
December 27th, 2025
